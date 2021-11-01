UrduPoint.com

Policeman Killed In Firing Incident

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:53 PM

Unidentified assailants have killed a policeman named Imtiaz Khan on Monday in the jurisdiction of Mathra Police Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Unidentified assailants have killed a policeman named Imtiaz Khan on Monday in the jurisdiction of Mathra Police Station.

Police said that unidentified armed men riding on motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire on a car of ASI Imtiaz Khan when he was returning from Peshawar High Court after appearing in a case of missing persons.

The police personnel died on the spot in the incident of firing. Police said that ASI Imtiaz Khan was deputed at Saro Police Station Charaddda and came to Peshawar to appear before PHC in a case.

Police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy and complete legal formalities.

Police registered the case and started further investigation to arrest culprits involved in the incident.

