Policeman killed in Mardan firing

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A policeman was killed in a firing incident that took place near Garo Shah area of Mardan district, tv

channels quoting police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, unknown gunmen opened fire and killed a policeman deployed on duty as Incharge Garo

Shah area of Mardan district.

Police team shifted the body of policeman identified as Wali Muhammad to nearby hospital. Police have also started search operation to trace the perpetrators but no success was made so far till the filling of this report.