Policeman Killed in Pishin

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :A policeman was martyred on Tuesday in the firing of terrorists in Kili Tarata, Pashin district of Balochistan.

The official sources said the policeman was on his way to home from Sadar Thana Sarkhab when he was martyred by unknown miscreants.

A policeman was also martyred last week in Kili Tarata of Pishin.

Further investigations were underway.