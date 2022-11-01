UrduPoint.com

Policeman Killed In Pishin

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Policeman Killed in Pishin

A policeman was martyred on Tuesday in the firing of terrorists in Kili Tarata, Pashin district of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :A policeman was martyred on Tuesday in the firing of terrorists in Kili Tarata, Pashin district of Balochistan.

The official sources said the policeman was on his way to home from Sadar Thana Sarkhab when he was martyred by unknown miscreants.

A policeman was also martyred last week in Kili Tarata of Pishin.

Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Firing Balochistan Pishin From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court appoints amicus curiae, issues notic ..

Supreme Court appoints amicus curiae, issues notice to BHCBA in Reko Diq case

17 seconds ago
 Weather to remain dry in plain, cold in northern a ..

Weather to remain dry in plain, cold in northern areas

44 seconds ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira asks PTI chief to start dialogue ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira asks PTI chief to start dialogue with govt for free, fair elec ..

46 seconds ago
 UN First Committee on Disarmament Did Not Adopt Ru ..

UN First Committee on Disarmament Did Not Adopt Russia's Resolution on Chemical ..

50 seconds ago
 Brazil protests mount as Bolsonaro mum on election ..

Brazil protests mount as Bolsonaro mum on election loss

6 minutes ago
 Police killed, guards held in gang violence-strick ..

Police killed, guards held in gang violence-stricken Ecuador

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.