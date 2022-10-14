UrduPoint.com

Policeman Killed In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Policeman killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :A police constable was killed in a road accident near Sahianwala interchange here on Friday.

Rescue sources said that constable Naveed Akram s/o Muhammad Akram, 40, was crossing the road when he was hit to death by a speeding motorcycle.

The victim was posted at FIEDMC police station and resident of Chenab Nagar, tehsil Lalian.

The motorcyclists Ali Hamza and Hammad Ali also suffered critical injuries.

The body and injured persons were shifted to THQ hospital Jhumra.

Meanwhile, the body of an addict was found near the motor market, Jhang road. Rescue team handed over the body to the Factory area police station. The deceased was yet to be identified.

