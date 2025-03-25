Policeman killed in SWA firing incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Waziristan Agency, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A policeman was killed in a firing incident near WANA Azam Warsak area of South Waziristan Agency (SWA), tv channels quoting police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened fire near the police line area of Lower South Waziristan Agency and

killed a personnel of police department on the spot.

The Police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead identified as Imran to nearby hospital.

The police team also cordoned off the area to trace the culprits behind this firing incident.