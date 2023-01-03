UrduPoint.com

Policeman Killed, Three Injured In Fog Related Accidents In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023 | 05:29 PM

Policeman killed, three injured in fog related accidents in Faisalabad

A police constable was killed while three others were injured in two different accidents in Chak Jhumra police limits on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :A police constable was killed while three others were injured in two different accidents in Chak Jhumra police limits on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said that a police constable, Faisal Mubin Malhi, was traveling on a motorcycle on the expressway when he collided with a trailer and died instantly.

Meanwhile, a Rescue 1122 vehicle which was heading towards the accident site also collided with two vans due to dense fog on expressway.

Consequently, the driver of the rescue vehicle and two others were injured whowere shifted to the THQ hospital, Chak Jhumra.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Vehicle Died SITE Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Two political families plundered country for 30 ye ..

Two political families plundered country for 30 years: Imran Khan

14 minutes ago
 Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment ..

Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) should comp ..

3 minutes ago
 PHP police arrest seven accused in Faisalabad

PHP police arrest seven accused in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Grief and anger in Russia over soldiers killed by ..

Grief and anger in Russia over soldiers killed by Ukraine strike

3 minutes ago
 Police arrested PO in old murder case in Kohat

Police arrested PO in old murder case in Kohat

3 minutes ago
 DPMIS digitizes data of 150,000 Persons With Disab ..

DPMIS digitizes data of 150,000 Persons With Disabilities

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.