Policeman killed, three injured in fog related accidents in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :A police constable was killed while three others were injured in two different accidents in Chak Jhumra police limits on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said that a police constable, Faisal Mubin Malhi, was traveling on a motorcycle on the expressway when he collided with a trailer and died instantly.

Meanwhile, a Rescue 1122 vehicle which was heading towards the accident site also collided with two vans due to dense fog on expressway.

Consequently, the driver of the rescue vehicle and two others were injured whowere shifted to the THQ hospital, Chak Jhumra.