Policeman Killed, Three Injured In IED Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2022 | 01:00 PM

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :A policeman was killed and three others injured when an improvised explosive device was blasted near police post Jamadar here on Thursday.

According to police, the IED was detonated with a remote control device in the limit of Saddar police station, killing policeman Maqsood Khan and injuring three others including constables Fayaz Khan, Salim Khan and inspector Karim Khan.

The injured were shifted to hospital. Police have registered case and started investigation.

The Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan condemned the attack and directed hospital administration to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

He said the culprits would soon be brought under justice.

