Policeman Killed, Two Injured In Katcha Firing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM
SHIKARPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) One policeman was killed and two others were injured in a firing incident that took place near Katcha area
of Khanpur located at Shikarpur district of Sindh, tv channels reported on Saturday quoting police sources.
According to details, a group of dacoits opened fire to escape arrest from police near Katcha area of Khanpur.
As a result of firing, one policeman identified as Noor Ahmed Bahio died on the spot. The two other policemen were also
injured in the same incident. The dead and injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospital. Police team are still engaged in the Katcha area to arrest the culprits behind this firing incident.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Policeman killed, two injured in Katcha firing6 minutes ago
-
Car-lifter killed in shootout with Ratta Amral Police identified16 minutes ago
-
Six suspects held during search operation16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs review meeting16 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on charging more than the prescribed fare on Eid26 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews polio eradication campaign26 minutes ago
-
SCCI opposes unilateral decisions, anti-business actions by KP Govt46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Commits to Zero Waste Future: Minister Shezra Mansab56 minutes ago
-
Nine held for gambling on cards56 minutes ago
-
WASA MD reviews Eid preparations, issues special tube well schedule56 minutes ago
-
RTA takes action against overcharging amid Eid travel rush56 minutes ago
-
Dengue situation reviewed56 minutes ago