Open Menu

Policeman Killed, Two Injured In Katcha Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Policeman killed, two injured in Katcha firing

SHIKARPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) One policeman was killed and two others were injured in a firing incident that took place near Katcha area

of Khanpur located at Shikarpur district of Sindh, tv channels reported on Saturday quoting police sources.

According to details, a group of dacoits opened fire to escape arrest from police near Katcha area of Khanpur.

As a result of firing, one policeman identified as Noor Ahmed Bahio died on the spot. The two other policemen were also

injured in the same incident. The dead and injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospital. Police team are still engaged in the Katcha area to arrest the culprits behind this firing incident.

Recent Stories

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al ..

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons

2 hours ago
 Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayer ..

Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers

2 hours ago
 UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sigh ..

UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting

2 hours ago
 UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in ..

UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to c ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 coun ..

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries

3 hours ago
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public su ..

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain

3 hours ago
 European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI ..

European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..

3 hours ago
 US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at ..

US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA

3 hours ago
 Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals child ..

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

3 hours ago
 Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near ..

Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan