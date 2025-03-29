Policeman killed, two injured in Katcha firing

(@FahadShabbir)

SHIKARPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) One policeman was killed and two others were injured in a firing incident that took place near Katcha area

of Khanpur located at Shikarpur district of Sindh, tv channels reported on Saturday quoting police sources.

According to details, a group of dacoits opened fire to escape arrest from police near Katcha area of Khanpur.

As a result of firing, one policeman identified as Noor Ahmed Bahio died on the spot. The two other policemen were also

injured in the same incident. The dead and injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospital. Police team are still engaged in the Katcha area to arrest the culprits behind this firing incident.