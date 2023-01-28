Policeman martyred, 2 injured in attack in Kalat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :One police official martyred while two others sustained injuries when a police van come under attack by militants on Saturday in Kalat.

According to a private media report, an unidentified armed bike-borne miscreant opened indiscriminate fire on a police van patrolling the main highway near the Mughalzai area of Kalat district. The firing left three policemen injured, one of them seriously.

"Police Constable Nazeer Ahmed Bangulzai embra­ced martyrdom while being taken to Quetta for treatment," police officials said, adding that the two injured police officials were identified as Additional SHO Nazeer Ahmed Umrani and Constable Abdul Majid.

"We received the body of a policeman and two injured police personnel in the Quetta Civil Hospital," hospital officials said.

A search operation was immediately launched in the area, but no arrest was made till the filing of this report.