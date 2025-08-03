Open Menu

Policeman Martyred, 3 Terrorists Killed In Police Check Post Attack: RPO

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Policeman martyred, 3 terrorists killed in police check post attack: RPO

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) A police constable was martyred and three terrorists killed during a bloody encounter here Sunday.

Bannu Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan told the media that three terrorists were killed and police constable Rooh Niaz Khan was martyred when about 50 terrorists attacked the police check post at Fateh Khel here.

The exchange of fire lasted more than an hour. Funeral prayer of the police constable was offered and laid to rest in full police honour.

