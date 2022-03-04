UrduPoint.com

Policeman Martyred, Another Injured In Shootout With Attackers: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Policeman martyred, another injured in shootout with attackers: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :A police constable was martyred and head constable sustained injuries during a shootout with attackers before suicide explosion inside a central mosque at Kocha Risaldar where 30 worshipers were killed and 50 others injured on Friday here.

According to Police, constable Jamil Khan was martyred and head constable Farman Khan injured when two attackers opened indiscriminate firing on them. The policemen were deployed for security of the mosque.

The building and windows of the mosque was shattered with pool of blood in its lawns put relatives of the victims in a state of grief and sorrow.

According to police, it was apparently suicide attack planned with an nefarious designs to disrupt interfaith harmony.

Police have cordoned off the mosque and started investigation.

Police and spokesman of Lady Reading hospital has confirmed death of 30 people and injuries to 50 including 15 critical with head and chest injuries.

The spokesman of LRH has held an appeal to people to avoid rush in wards to ensure quick medical treatment to victims.

