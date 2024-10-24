Policeman Martyred As Terrorists Attacked SWU’s Account Office In Tank
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) A policeman was martyred and another got injured as terrorists attacked District Accounts Office South Waziristan Upper (SWU) situated in Tank on Thursday.
According to police spokesman, the terrorists, riding on two motorcycles, entered into District Account Office of South Waziristan Upper situated in Branch Street of Tank and opened fire at on-duty constable named Zia ur Rehmanem, who was martyred on the spot. Another constable retaliated and one of the attackers also got injured. However, the terrorists take away their accomplice and managed to escape from the scene on motorcycles.
After receiving information about the attack, DSB, Army, CTD and local police reached the site and cleared the District Accounts Office.
No official of Accounts office was injured in the attack. As many as 16 constables were deputed on security duty of the district accounts office out of which only three constables were present on the duty.
Later, District Police Officer Aslam Nawaz Khan along with two SPs, 3DSPs, SHOs, CTD, MRAP, APC, LEAs and around 200 policemen reached the site and started search and strike operation in the area.
