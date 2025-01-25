Policeman Martyred, Funeral Prayers Offered In DIKhan
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 06:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A policeman was martyred in a gun attack by unidentified assailants near Sheikhi Gate in the jurisdiction of Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district on Saturday.
Police Department’s Spokesperson confirmed the incident and said that it occurred within the limits of Kulachi police station. He said that the assailants “opened fire on Constable Khan Bahadur when he was on duty, resulting in the death of policeman.
Following the incident, police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the suspects involved.
Later, the funeral prayer for the martyred police constable was offered with official protocol here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines.
The funeral were attended by District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, ASP Ali Hamza,Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters Dera Chan Shah and other officers and soldiers participated in the funeral prayers.
A contingent of police presented guard of honor to the martyred cop while special prayers were also offered for the departed soul.
Later, the martyr was laid to rest in his native village with full honors.
