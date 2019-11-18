Policeman Martyred In An Unknown Gunmen Attack
Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:27 PM
HANGU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) : An unknown gunmen fired at a police check post left a policeman martyred near Tora Warai road here,said a police spokesman on Monday.
According to the details,The police team immediately started search operation to arrest the fleeing culprits.The entry and exit points of the district were immediately sealed to nab the accused.