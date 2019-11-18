Policeman martyred in an unknown gunmen attack

An unknown gunmen fired at a police check post left a policeman martyred near Tora Warai road here,said a police spokesman on Monday

According to the details,The police team immediately started search operation to arrest the fleeing culprits.The entry and exit points of the district were immediately sealed to nab the accused.