UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policeman Martyred In An Unknown Gunmen Attack

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:27 PM

Policeman martyred in an unknown gunmen attack

An unknown gunmen fired at a police check post left a policeman martyred near Tora Warai road here,said a police spokesman on Monday

HANGU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) : An unknown gunmen fired at a police check post left a policeman martyred near Tora Warai road here,said a police spokesman on Monday.

According to the details,The police team immediately started search operation to arrest the fleeing culprits.The entry and exit points of the district were immediately sealed to nab the accused.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Road Post

Recent Stories

Ajman Tourism Development Department sets smart go ..

10 seconds ago

Oman marks 49th National Day

6 minutes ago

Belarus' Parliamentary Elections Comply With Inter ..

52 seconds ago

Woman kills husband in Sargodha

5 minutes ago

Sarai Naurang police issue challans worth over Rs ..

5 minutes ago

Int'l organizations join Ehsaas programme for peop ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.