Policeman martyred in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) A policeman was martyred in Bajaur when unidentified assailants fired at him, police informed on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred in Mahmund, Tarkho, where unknown gunmen shot and killed a policeman identified as Shahidullah, son of Mukram Jan, a resident of Tarkho.

Police said, a passerby was also seriously injured in the attack. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.