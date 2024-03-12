Policeman Martyred In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A police constable embraced martyrdom as unknown terrorists riding a motorcycle targeted him in Sakhi-Gate area of Kulchi Tehsil on Tuesday.
According to police, Constable Muhammad Bakhsh, who was deployed on security duty Chowk-Yadgar, went to Sakhi-Gate area for grocery shopping when three armed men riding motorcycle opened fire on him.
As a result, the constable died on the spot. The attackers managed to escape after the incident.
Soon after the incident, the local police reached the site and cordoned off the area for arrest of the assailants.
APP/akt
