Policeman martyred in exchange of fire with drug dealer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The police constable, who was injured by bullets during an exchange of fire with a narcotics dealer last night in Kohat , succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

According to the details, a police party conducted a raid in the mountainous area of Chakerkot Bala last night to arrest a notorious drug dealer.

However, he opened fire, seriously injuring Constable Kashif.

During the raid, the suspect opened fire on the police team, resulting in the tragic martyrdom of the policeman.

The police have initiated a large-scale operation in the area to apprehend the suspect.