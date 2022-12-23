Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

The police confirm that a suicide bomber exploded himself soon as the police stopped the car in which he was travelling.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2022) A policeman embraced martyrdom while six others including fellow cops were injured in a suicide blast took place in Islamabad's I-10/4 sector on Friday.

The martyred was identified as Adeel Hussain who was serving the police as head constable.

Taking to Twitter, Islamabad police said that the police officials stopped a taxi for routine checking when the explosion took place and as a result, a cop embraced martyrdom.

The police confirmed that the car had explosive material in it and a suicide bomber detonated himself soon after the car stopped near the officers.

As the blast happened, the Rescue and security services reached the spot and they cordoned off the area.

"We are investigating the incident," said the police. The injured cops, they said, had been moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

(Details to follow)