Policeman martyred in terrorist attack in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) A policeman was martyred as a result of firing by unknown terrorists on Tankwana Road here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, a police constable named Sharif Uddin was on his way when some unknown terrorists targeted him near Grid Station on Tank-Wana road, leaving him dead.

The assailants fled the scene after the cowardly attack.

As information was received about the incident, SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan, DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan, DSP Jandola Syed Marjan along with a heavy contingent of police reached the site and shifted the body to DHQ hospital.

The police cordoned off the area and started a search operation.