Policeman Martyred In Terrorist Attack In Tank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Policeman martyred in terrorist attack in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) A policeman embraced martyred as unknown terrorists opened fire on him here on Tank-Wana road on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, a police constable named Sharif Uddin was on his way when some unknown terrorists targeted him near Grid Station on Tank-Wana road, leaving him dead. The assailants fled the scene after the cowardly attack.

As information was received about the incident, SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan, DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan, DSP Jandola Syed Marjan along with a heavy contingent of police reached the site and shifted the body to DHQ hospital.

The police started a search operation in the area.

Later, the funeral prayer of the martyred constable was offered here in the District Police Office.

The funeral was attended by senior police officers, civil officers, social dignitaries and several people from civil society.

The special contingent of police force presented a salute to the coffin of a martyred cop.

APP/akt

