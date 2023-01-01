Policeman martyred, terrorist killed in Lakki Marwat attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of the martyred policeman Tehseenullah was offered with official honor at Lakki Marwat Police Lines on Sunday.

The officers and officials of security forces, civil administration and police jawans attended the funeral prayer while a contingent of police saluted to the martyr and placed flowers on his coffin.

It was pertinent to mention here that some militants attacked Shahbaz Khel check post on Indus Highway at Lakki Marwat during midnight of Saturday. As a result Tehseenullah sustained bullet wounds and succumbed to his injuries. The militants managed to escape from the area during retaliation of fire with the police team.

Soon after the attack, the security forces and police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits involved in the attack. The police found the body of a killed militant during the operation.