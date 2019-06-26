Policeman martyred, three terrorists killed in Loralai police line attack

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

One suicide bomber was killed at the gate, while two others were killed inside the premises by security forces.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 26th June, 2019) At least one policeman was killed while two others were wounded as three suicide bombers attacked police installation in Loralai, Balochistan.

The operation has now been concluded.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in its statement said that of the two bombers who entered the facility, one was killed and the other blew himself up in an exchange of fire with security forces.

The terrorists stormed the police lines where the B-One examination for police inductions was underway.

Earlier in January, three armed suicide bombers attempted to enter the DIG police office compound in Loralai where the candidates were present for enrolment in Balochistan Police.

The policemen on duty responded and shot one of the bombers at the entry of DIG complex, who blew himself up. The other two bombers started indiscriminate firing and got into one of the side rooms. As a result nine persons, including three policemen, five civil employees of police and one civilian candidate embraced 'Shahadat' (martyrdom), while 21 others, including 12 policemen and nine civilian candidates got injured.

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and Army troops were called in. During the clearance operation, the remaining two suicide bombers were shot dead and the area was cleared.

Around 800 candidates present in the compound for enrolment in police were safely evacuated by the security forces.