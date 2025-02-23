Open Menu

Policeman Martyred, Two Dacoits Killed In Encounter

Published February 23, 2025

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A dolphin official was martyred while two dacoits were killed in a police encounter

in the area of Saddar police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that the dolphin officials witnessed two suspects on

a motorcycle near Khannuana and signaled them to stop but they opened firing on them.

The police also returned fire in retaliation which resulted out killing of both outlaws.

During the encounter, a dolphin Jawan namely Asif Bhatti also received bullets in his chest

and embraced martyrdom whereas Constable Zahoor was shifted to hospital

after receiving leg injuries.

The criminals were identified as Umar Hayat and Bilal of Khuddian Warraichan who were

wanted to the police in various cases, including dacoity, robbery.

The police shifted the bodies to a mortuary for postmortem while further investigation

was underway, the spokesman added.

