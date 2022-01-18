Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :A police officer was killed and two other cops were injured on Monday evening when unknown terrorists on the motorbike opened fire during snap checking in Karachi Company police area of Islamabad.

According to police spokesperson, policemen were conducting checking at 'Jilania' area and they stopped two suspect motorcyclists.

Both the police officials on the picket and the terrorists exchanged fire during which a police officer Munawar embraced martyrdom while two assailants were also killed at the spot. Two other policemen identified as Roz Ameen and Rashid got injured and were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Police officials rushed to the scene after the incident while IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus has directed for best treatment to injured cops.