Open Menu

Policeman Martyred, Two Injured In Operation Against Bandits In Katcha Areas

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Policeman martyred, two injured in operation against bandits in Katcha Areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A policeman was killed and two others were injured during an operation conducted by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police against bandits in the Katcha areas, riverine regions of Sindh.

The bandits opened fire on the police, resulting in the death of Constable Lashari, who belonged to Kandhkot and was martyred while fighting courageously, according to a news release issued by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh here on Thursday.

In retaliatory firing, one of the most wanted bandits was killed, while two others managed to escape with injuries. The slain bandit was also wanted in several cases. During the operation, the hideout of the robbers was destroyed.

The Rangers detained six more suspects from the area. The targeted operation against the escaped robbers is ongoing.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Injured Firing Fire Rangers Police Kandhkot From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

3 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

4 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

4 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

5 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

7 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

8 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

9 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

9 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

9 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

9 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan