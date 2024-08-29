Policeman martyred, two injured in operation against bandits in Katcha Areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A policeman was killed and two others were injured during an operation conducted by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police against bandits in the Katcha areas, riverine regions of Sindh.

The bandits opened fire on the police, resulting in the death of Constable Lashari, who belonged to Kandhkot and was martyred while fighting courageously, according to a news release issued by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh here on Thursday.

In retaliatory firing, one of the most wanted bandits was killed, while two others managed to escape with injuries. The slain bandit was also wanted in several cases. During the operation, the hideout of the robbers was destroyed.

The Rangers detained six more suspects from the area. The targeted operation against the escaped robbers is ongoing.