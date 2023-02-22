Policeman martyred, two robbers killed in encounter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :A police constable was martyred and two alleged street criminals were killed while three were arrested in injured condition in a police encounter at Nasir Jump near Ibrahim Masjid, Korangi Industrial Area, on Wednesday.

According to the police, an encounter took place with street criminals near Nasir check post during which In-charge of the check post, Head Constable Zaheer sustained injuries, while two street criminals were killed and three were arrested in injured condition.

Zaheer succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

The accused arrested were identified as Hassan, Shehzad and Babar, while the identity of slain robbers was yet to be ascertained.

The police recovered five pistols along with ammunition, 11 mobile phones and cash from the possession of accused, besides two stolen motorcycles were also recovered from them.