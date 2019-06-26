UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policeman Martyred, Woman Among Five Injured In Attack On Police Lines In Balochistan's Loralai

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:55 PM

Policeman martyred, woman among five injured in attack on Police Lines in Balochistan's Loralai

At least one police personnel was martyred and five others including a woman were injured when three terrorists attacked at Police Lines in Loralai area of Balochistan on Wednesday while three terrorists were also killed in retaliation at time before foiling entering of main gate of the police Line

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :At least one police personnel was martyred and five others including a woman were injured when three terrorists attacked at Police Lines in Loralai area of Balochistan on Wednesday while three terrorists were also killed in retaliation at time before foiling entering of main gate of the police Line.

According to police sources, three suicide bombers were trying to enter the main gate of Police lines for attacking on police personnel when they opened fire at police personnel who stopped them form entering of main gate of the police lines. The police sources said three suicide bombers were killed before foiling of entering main gate of the police lines in timely retaliation by law enforcement agencies and police personnel, adding the attack took place when policemen were giving examination in the police lines. A policeman was martyred and five personnel of police including police official Atta-ur Rehman Tareen and woman Bib Fatima, Sajad Ahmed, Muhammad Idress and Muhammad Ramzan were injured in heavy exchanged firing between suicide bombers and security forces at the moment.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victims treatment have been started.

Law enforcement agencies and police cordoned off the entire area and started investigation for clearing the area. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the incident of Loralai and expressed condolence over martyred of police personnel.

He also directed concerned official of police to submit report in this regard, despite he instructed health department to take all measures for provision of treatment facilities to the injured victims and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He also appreciated security forces including police personnel who fought bravely against terrorists and foiled their heinous act of plan during effective action, adding such cowardly attacks could not weaken moral of security forces and our nation.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan further said strict measures are being taken to curb terrorists' activities from province for ensuring protection of masses and maintaining peace in the areas of Balochistan.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Fire Balochistan Chief Minister Police Suicide Loralai Women Moral All From

Recent Stories

European equities decline at open 26 June 2019

2 minutes ago

Uplift projects underway with full swing in Astore ..

2 minutes ago

Production orders of MNAs Dawar, Wazir to be issue ..

2 minutes ago

PACE Monitoring Committee Suggests to Ratify Russi ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Government Schedules Upper House Election ..

32 minutes ago

Russia to Provide Military Response to Possible NA ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.