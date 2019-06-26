At least one police personnel was martyred and five others including a woman were injured when three terrorists attacked at Police Lines in Loralai area of Balochistan on Wednesday while three terrorists were also killed in retaliation at time before foiling entering of main gate of the police Line

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :At least one police personnel was martyred and five others including a woman were injured when three terrorists attacked at Police Lines in Loralai area of Balochistan on Wednesday while three terrorists were also killed in retaliation at time before foiling entering of main gate of the police Line.

According to police sources, three suicide bombers were trying to enter the main gate of Police lines for attacking on police personnel when they opened fire at police personnel who stopped them form entering of main gate of the police lines. The police sources said three suicide bombers were killed before foiling of entering main gate of the police lines in timely retaliation by law enforcement agencies and police personnel, adding the attack took place when policemen were giving examination in the police lines. A policeman was martyred and five personnel of police including police official Atta-ur Rehman Tareen and woman Bib Fatima, Sajad Ahmed, Muhammad Idress and Muhammad Ramzan were injured in heavy exchanged firing between suicide bombers and security forces at the moment.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victims treatment have been started.

Law enforcement agencies and police cordoned off the entire area and started investigation for clearing the area. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the incident of Loralai and expressed condolence over martyred of police personnel.

He also directed concerned official of police to submit report in this regard, despite he instructed health department to take all measures for provision of treatment facilities to the injured victims and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He also appreciated security forces including police personnel who fought bravely against terrorists and foiled their heinous act of plan during effective action, adding such cowardly attacks could not weaken moral of security forces and our nation.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan further said strict measures are being taken to curb terrorists' activities from province for ensuring protection of masses and maintaining peace in the areas of Balochistan.