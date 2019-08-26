Policeman nabbed for sexually abusing minor in Islamabad

A police constable has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor and blackmailing him afterwards by recording his videos, police source said

According to details, Muhammad Kamran Abbassi resident of sector G-6 lodged the First Information Report (FIR) with Aabpara police station under section 377-B/506 ii PPC that a young person came to his house on August 25, 2019 in evening during his presence and called out his son Zain ul Abidin. Over some suspicious gestures, he said that he came out of the house following which his son told him about his blackmailing activities after making his nude video.

The complainant in FIR said that he succeeded to overpower the young person with the help of his brother who tried to resist and threatened them by whipping out pistol. Through the assistance of the neighbors, the person identified as Shehzad Khaliq s/o Abdul Khaliq, was overpowered and handed over to police.

Police sources said that investigation was conducted into the case and it was found that the nabbed person, Shehzad Khaliq, has been serving constable of Islamabad police. He said that one of his other accomplice, Rehan, involved in similar cases has also been arrested while efforts were underway to nab his other accomplices Sohaib Satti, Shah Zeb Satti and Hammad nominated in the FIR.

Police source said that a video has been also retrieved from the mobile of Constable Shehzad. The mobiles of the nabbed persons have been sent to forensic lab to retrieve more data and further action would be taken after getting the report from the lab and interrogation from the accused.

A spokesperson of Islamabad police said that IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has terminated the nabbed constable Shehzad and directed that justice to be done the aggrieved party.