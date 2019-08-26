UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policeman Nabbed For Sexually Abusing Minor In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:02 PM

Policeman nabbed for sexually abusing minor in Islamabad

A police constable has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor and blackmailing him afterwards by recording his videos, police source said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :A police constable has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor and blackmailing him afterwards by recording his videos, police source said.

According to details, Muhammad Kamran Abbassi resident of sector G-6 lodged the First Information Report (FIR) with Aabpara police station under section 377-B/506 ii PPC that a young person came to his house on August 25, 2019 in evening during his presence and called out his son Zain ul Abidin. Over some suspicious gestures, he said that he came out of the house following which his son told him about his blackmailing activities after making his nude video.

The complainant in FIR said that he succeeded to overpower the young person with the help of his brother who tried to resist and threatened them by whipping out pistol. Through the assistance of the neighbors, the person identified as Shehzad Khaliq s/o Abdul Khaliq, was overpowered and handed over to police.

Police sources said that investigation was conducted into the case and it was found that the nabbed person, Shehzad Khaliq, has been serving constable of Islamabad police. He said that one of his other accomplice, Rehan, involved in similar cases has also been arrested while efforts were underway to nab his other accomplices Sohaib Satti, Shah Zeb Satti and Hammad nominated in the FIR.

Police source said that a video has been also retrieved from the mobile of Constable Shehzad. The mobiles of the nabbed persons have been sent to forensic lab to retrieve more data and further action would be taken after getting the report from the lab and interrogation from the accused.

A spokesperson of Islamabad police said that IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has terminated the nabbed constable Shehzad and directed that justice to be done the aggrieved party.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police National Accountability Bureau Police Station Mobile Threatened Young August FIR 2019 From

Recent Stories

Notice taken of media teams manhandling

8 minutes ago

PMAS-AAUR & ABM Pakistan sign MoU to implement PBM ..

13 minutes ago

Responsible tourism vital for environment, wildlif ..

8 minutes ago

EuroTier makes Middle East debut in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago

TI Pakistan appreciates NAB anti-corruption effort ..

8 minutes ago

G7 to Allocate About $22 Mln to Extinguish Fires i ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.