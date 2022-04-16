Policeman short injured at Khar

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) ::Unknown attackers shot injured a policeman in Khar area of Bajaur tribal district here on Saturday.

According to police authorities and Rescue workers, unknown assailants opened fire and injured a policeman in Khar.

Policeman was attacked when he was on way to home.

The injured policeman was rushed to Khar District Hospital for medical treatment. No one claimed responsibility of the incident.

Search operation started after cordoning off the area.