Policeman shot dead

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :A policeman was shot dead over a petty dispute, in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Head Constable Mohammad Zahid was outside his house when his neighbor opened an indiscriminate fire and shot him dead.

He then managed to flee from the scene.

Zahid was posted in Murree Police.

SSP Operations along with other officers reached the site and collected relevant evidence. However, investigations are being done with all angles.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari while taking notice said, "The accused involved in the incident will be arrested and brought to justice."