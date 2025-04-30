Policeman shot dead, health worker injured in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A policeman lost his life, and a health department employee sustained injuries when unidentified assailants opened fire in the Charsadda district on Wednesday, police said.

The victim, identified as Farooq, was en route, to his duty when the incident occurred on Ghani Khan Road, within the jurisdiction of City Police Station.

Riding a motorcycle, the unknown attackers targeted the vehicle in which Farooq was traveling.

Tragically, Farooq succumbed to his injuries, while an employee of the provincial health department also received bullet injuries.

Following the attack, the perpetrators successfully fled the area. Police and Rescue1122 personnel promptly arrived at the location and shifted both the deceased and the injured to a hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting, and teams have been deployed to locate and apprehend the attackers.

APP/hsb/