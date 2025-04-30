Open Menu

Policeman Shot Dead, Health Worker Injured In Charsadda

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Policeman shot dead, health worker injured in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A policeman lost his life, and a health department employee sustained injuries when unidentified assailants opened fire in the Charsadda district on Wednesday, police said.

The victim, identified as Farooq, was en route, to his duty when the incident occurred on Ghani Khan Road, within the jurisdiction of City Police Station.

Riding a motorcycle, the unknown attackers targeted the vehicle in which Farooq was traveling.

Tragically, Farooq succumbed to his injuries, while an employee of the provincial health department also received bullet injuries.

Following the attack, the perpetrators successfully fled the area. Police and Rescue1122 personnel promptly arrived at the location and shifted both the deceased and the injured to a hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting, and teams have been deployed to locate and apprehend the attackers.

APP/hsb/

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

17 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

17 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

17 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

17 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

17 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

18 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

18 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

18 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan