Policeman Shot, Injured In Robbery
Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2024 | 11:20 PM
A police constable was shot and injured by some suspected vehicle lifters who fired at his motorbike as he sped away from the attempted snatching
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) A police constable was shot and injured by some suspected vehicle lifters who fired at his motorbike as he sped away from the attempted snatching.
The incident happened here on Saturday in the limits of Rahuki police station.
According to the police, Asad Ali Shoro was going to his village with another policeman when they were intercepted by 3 outlaws on Bhando Sharif link road.
The police told that Shoro did not stop his motorbike even after being signalled to stop by the vehicle snatchers after which they fired gunshots on the cops who were in civil dress at the time of the incident.
A bullet pierced through the back of Shoro, who also fired back on the suspects but they managed to escape.
His friend remained unscathed in the incident. Shoro was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his bullet wound.
