Open Menu

Policeman Shot, Injured Over Resistance In Robbery Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Policeman shot, injured over resistance in robbery bid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) A policeman was shot at and wounded by unknown robbers in the Gulbahar area when he resisted during a robbery attempt on Sunday.

According to police, 25-year-old Constable Riaz Gul was on his way home when armed persons intercepted him in the Lasbela area.

When the constable resisted, the robbers opened fire on him and fled away, police official said.

A police official informed that constable Riaz Gul sustained bullet injuries on both his legs and was rushed to a private hospital for medical aid.

Related Topics

Fire Police Robbery Lasbela Sunday

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker meets Acting President of Pan-African ..

FNC Speaker meets Acting President of Pan-African Parliament

4 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s IHC launches urgent relief airbridge ..

Dubai&#039;s IHC launches urgent relief airbridge to Lebanon and Egypt in light ..

4 hours ago
 Expand North Star 2023 kicks off in Dubai gatherin ..

Expand North Star 2023 kicks off in Dubai gathering game-changing start-ups to a ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office participates in Internati ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office participates in International Trade and Forfaiting Conf ..

4 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, world&#039;s largest startup ..

4 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DW ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DWTC on the occasion of Internat ..

5 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss regional developments, effort ..

5 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assemb ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assembly of Republic of Korea on sid ..

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in GITEX Global 2023

5 hours ago
 FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Co ..

FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Commons

5 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of th ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of the State Council

6 hours ago
 Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan