Policeman shot, injured over resistance in robbery bid

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) A policeman was shot at and wounded by unknown robbers in the Gulbahar area when he resisted during a robbery attempt on Sunday.

According to police, 25-year-old Constable Riaz Gul was on his way home when armed persons intercepted him in the Lasbela area.

When the constable resisted, the robbers opened fire on him and fled away, police official said.

A police official informed that constable Riaz Gul sustained bullet injuries on both his legs and was rushed to a private hospital for medical aid.