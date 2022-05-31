Policeman suspended in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizwi suspended in charge police post Ali Town over corruption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizwi suspended in charge police post Ali Town over corruption.

A police spokesman on Tuesday said a citizen put up a complaint in the open court of CPO Faisalabad, contending that in charge police post Ali Town Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Farhan Sindhuhad received a bribe from him for a legal work.

To which, the CPO suspended the official while further investigation was underway, he added.