Open Menu

Policeman, Two Labourers Martyred In DI Khan Terror Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Policeman, two labourers martyred in DI Khan terror attack

Three people including two labourers and a policeman were martyred in a couple of terrorist attacks on Abaa Shaheed police check post here on Tuesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Three people including two labourers and a policeman were martyred in a couple of terrorist attacks on Abaa Shaheed police check post here on Tuesday.

According to police, unknown militants attacked the Abaa Shaheed police checkpost in the wee hours.

The policemen, on duty, noticed the movement of terrorists through the thermal camera and repelled the first attack.

After the first attack, the terrorists fiercely attacked again which was retaliated by the police.

The exchange of fire remained continued for some time and then the terrorists managed to escape from the scene.

When the search operation was launched in the morning, the dead bodies of a policeman and two labourers named Ashiq son of Sona, a resident of Sheru Kuhna and Qamar Zaman son of Sulaiman, a resident of Kahawar were found there.

While two other labourers also got injured who were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital by Rescue 1122 ambulances.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Fire Militants Police Martyrs Shaheed Exchange Rescue 1122 Post From

Recent Stories

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

6 minutes ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

7 minutes ago
 Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

11 minutes ago
 Construction of smart police stations being starte ..

Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP

7 minutes ago
 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: ..

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS

7 minutes ago
 MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to ..

MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..

11 minutes ago
Pakistan's envoy meets Libyan Minister of Culture ..

Pakistan's envoy meets Libyan Minister of Culture in Tripoli

11 minutes ago
 Rangers arrest imposter

Rangers arrest imposter

11 minutes ago
 Robber nabbed, looted valuables recovered

Robber nabbed, looted valuables recovered

7 minutes ago
 SECP, UN Women hosts its 3rd ESG Symposium to adva ..

SECP, UN Women hosts its 3rd ESG Symposium to advance sustainable Development

18 minutes ago
 Dr. Farhat urges civil society to involve individu ..

Dr. Farhat urges civil society to involve individuals with disabilities in 2024 ..

7 minutes ago
 Madrid to host Spanish F1 GP from 2026

Madrid to host Spanish F1 GP from 2026

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan