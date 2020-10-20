UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policeman Wounded In Accident, Driver Injured In Firing

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Policeman wounded in accident, driver injured in firing

A police constable was injured after being hit by a dumper while its driver got bullet injury when its crew whipped out weapon and another cop opened fire, police said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :A police constable was injured after being hit by a dumper while its driver got bullet injury when its crew whipped out weapon and another cop opened fire, police said.

According to details, a dumper hit two patrolling policemen in the area of Noon Police station which resulted critical injuries to one of them identified as Constable Pervaiz.

Another policeman Haroon tried to stop the dumper but one of its crew member whipped out pistol following which policeman opened fire resulting bullet injury in the leg of driver.

Both inured persons including policeman and driver have been admitted in hospital where their treatment is underway. The wounded driver is stated to be out of danger while injured policeman is struggling for his life.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed SP (Industrial Area) to investigate into the matter and take legal action after finding facts.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Driver Colombian Peso Weapon

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

59 seconds ago

A Federal Minister is involved in arrest of Captai ..

2 minutes ago

US' Pioneer Natural Resources Negotiating Purchase ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea Acquires 24 New F-35A Stealth Fighters ..

2 minutes ago

China welcomes decision to lift ban on Tik Tok

2 minutes ago

Bottle-fed babies ingest 'millions' of microplasti ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.