Policeman wounded in accident, driver injured in firing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :A police constable was injured after being hit by a dumper while its driver got bullet injury when its crew whipped out weapon and another cop opened fire, police said.

According to details, a dumper hit two patrolling policemen in the area of Noon Police station which resulted critical injuries to one of them identified as Constable Pervaiz.

Another policeman Haroon tried to stop the dumper but one of its crew member whipped out pistol following which policeman opened fire resulting bullet injury in the leg of driver.

Both inured persons including policeman and driver have been admitted in hospital where their treatment is underway. The wounded driver is stated to be out of danger while injured policeman is struggling for his life.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed SP (Industrial Area) to investigate into the matter and take legal action after finding facts.