Policeman,two injured in a firing incident

KABIRWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Three people including a policeman sustained injuries in a firing incident at a petrol pump located in Sabzi Mandi area,here on Monday.

According to police,the incident occurred when officials were checking vehicles at the petrol pump and an argument broke out with the staff over sitting on the roof of a bus on which they started firing on them.

As a result,constable Adnan and two citizens Shan Ali and Shahid Shafiq sustained multiple injuries.

Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the injured to the hospital for the medical treatment.

Further investigation was underway.