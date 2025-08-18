Open Menu

Policeman,two Injured In A Firing Incident

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Policeman,two injured in a firing incident

KABIRWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Three people including a policeman sustained injuries in a firing incident at a petrol pump located in Sabzi Mandi area,here on Monday.

According to police,the incident occurred when officials were checking vehicles at the petrol pump and an argument broke out with the staff over sitting on the roof of a bus on which they started firing on them.

As a result,constable Adnan and two citizens Shan Ali and Shahid Shafiq sustained multiple injuries.

Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the injured to the hospital for the medical treatment.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpass ..

Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpasses AED9 million in H1

41 minutes ago
 IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama

IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama

41 minutes ago
 UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike Wo ..

UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike World Championship in Indonesia

1 hour ago
 UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar proj ..

UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar project in Central African Republi ..

1 hour ago
 NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains l ..

NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains lash Punjab, KP and AJK

2 hours ago
 PCB chairman directs to finalize central contract ..

PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2 ..

2 hours ago
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Gove ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Governor General of Solomon Island ..

3 hours ago
 Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff

Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff

3 hours ago
 UAE marks World Humanitarian Day, pledges support ..

UAE marks World Humanitarian Day, pledges support for vulnerable

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United

Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan