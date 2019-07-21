UrduPoint.com
Policemen Among Seven Killed In Terror Spree At DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 12:50 PM

Policemen among seven killed in terror spree at DI Khan

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::As many as seven people including four police personnel were killed and over forty injured in separate incidents of firing and suicide attack here on Sunday.

Police said four unidentified assailants riding two motorcycles opened fire on two policemen stationed at the exit point of city on Dera Zhob Road at about 8:45 AM.

Both the cops identified as Jahangir and Inam sustained critical injuries and loss battle of life on way to hospital.

Meanwhile, a burqa clad person blew himself up inside the District Headquarter Hospital Dera Ismail Khan. The blast occurred at the time when bodies of martyred policemen were being shifted to District Headquarter Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The cops of Police Elite Police were also present inside the hospital near Out Patient Department when suicide attacker blew herself. Policeman and civilian visiting the hospital also injured in the second incident.

The serious injured were shifted to Combined Military Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

District Police Officer Saleem Riaz told media that 7 to 8 Kg of explosive material was used in explosion. He also confirmed seven fatalities in two terror incidents.

He said the police were further investigating the matter to ascertain the reason behind this incident.

The Police have cordoned off the area to search for perpetrators, he added.

