Policemen Among Three Killed In Terrorist Attack: DPO

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Three persons including two policemen were killed during terrorists attack on police check point in Khyber tribal district on Wednesday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Salim Abbas told journalists that police checkpoint was attacked at Charwazagai area in Landikotal tehsil near the Pak-Afghan border.

As a result, two policemen including Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Alamzeb were martyred alongwith a civilian.

He said that one policemen and a civilian sustained injuries and shifted to hospital.

The terrorists fled the scene following the attack.

Police started investigation after cordoned off the area.

