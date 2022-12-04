Policemen asked to be polite with people to improve police image in society

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Dera circle Muhammad Salim Marwat urged policemen to deal with people in a polite manner to improve the force's image which stemmed from the so-called 'Thana Culture.' Addressing a police Darbar at DPO Office Tank, the RPO said that the main responsibility of the police force was to protect the life, property, and honor of citizens and this obligation could be fulfilled in a true spirit when there was an atmosphere of trust between the police and people.

He said that the stigma of Thana culture which was deeply rooted within the policing system could be washed or reformed by adopting a positive attitude towards people.

" Bring positive change in attitudes and keep doors open for the oppressed people. If any victim comes to the police station for relief, you should help him write an application and immediately register the case", the RPO observed.

e also appreciated the services of Ghazi jawans and martyrs of police and security forces who laid down their lives to protect the motherland. that I pay tribute " I salute to the Tank police who are performing their duties by fighting on the front line against anti-social elements within limited resources," Muhammad Saleem Marwat said.

The cops highlighted various problems relating to their service structure, promotion, transfers, leave and police public school etc.

RPO Dera listened to the problems of the police personnel and issued directives for resolving certain problems on the spot.

He asked the police jawans to ensure wearing bulletproof jackets and helmets while performing duty. However, using smartphones was strictly prohibited.

He said that cases pertaining to murder, attempted murder, robbery, abduction, kidnapping, child, minority, and rape should be registered without delay in order to bring the culprits to justice.

While for the amicable resolution of property-related disputes or fighting, the platform of the District Resolution Councils(DRC) should be utilized, which had been successful in resolving local disputes and dispensing justice speedily to parties, the RPO added.

In this regard, he was of the opinion that local elders should be included in the DRC to make its role more effective and resolve disputes at the grassroots level.

He said that DPO will conduct an open court after fifteen days directly to the people to solve their problems at their doorsteps.

The forum was attended by DPO Tank Waqar Khan, SP Investigation Dera Shabir Khan, and other officials of the police.