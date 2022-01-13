UrduPoint.com

Policemen Asked To Behave Politely With Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 04:06 PM

Policemen asked to behave politely with citizens

District Police Officer Kohat (DPO) Muhammad Suleiman here on Thursday visited the District Complaints Cell and directed policemen to behave politely with people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Kohat (DPO) Muhammad Suleiman here on Thursday visited the District Complaints Cell and directed policemen to behave politely with people.

During the visit, the district police chief inspected various sections of the Cell and reviewed CDR, VVS, CRVS and digitization of FIR systems.

He also reviewed the performance of staff at the Cell and directed for taking immediate measures for redressing citizens' complaints. He also directed to expedite the pending petitions, adding delays in resolving citizens' grievances and inappropriate behaviour will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Related Topics

Police Visit Kohat FIR

Recent Stories

Imam for transforming agri-sector into vibrant, re ..

Imam for transforming agri-sector into vibrant, resilient

57 seconds ago
 German Defense Minister Speaks Against Linking Nor ..

German Defense Minister Speaks Against Linking Nord Stream 2 to Ukraine Conflict

2 minutes ago
 Gambia secures historic victory at Africa Cup of N ..

Gambia secures historic victory at Africa Cup of Nations

2 minutes ago
 Govt. releases Rs 5.508 bln for agriculture sector ..

Govt. releases Rs 5.508 bln for agriculture sector development projects

2 minutes ago
 Abiy has 'special responsibility' to end Tigray co ..

Abiy has 'special responsibility' to end Tigray conflict: Nobel panel

6 minutes ago
 Mongolia's daily COVID-19 count exceeds 2,000

Mongolia's daily COVID-19 count exceeds 2,000

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.