Policemen asked to behave politely with citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Kohat (DPO) Muhammad Suleiman here on Thursday visited the District Complaints Cell and directed policemen to behave politely with people.

During the visit, the district police chief inspected various sections of the Cell and reviewed CDR, VVS, CRVS and digitization of FIR systems.

He also reviewed the performance of staff at the Cell and directed for taking immediate measures for redressing citizens' complaints. He also directed to expedite the pending petitions, adding delays in resolving citizens' grievances and inappropriate behaviour will not be tolerated under any circumstances.