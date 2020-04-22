UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policemen Asked To Stop Misbehaving With People: Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:33 PM

Policemen asked to stop misbehaving with people: Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Wednesday said that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and other members of Sindh cabinet while taking notice of the reported misconduct of the police personnel with those violating the ban on pillion riding directed the Sindh Police chief to stop the police officials from misbehaving with the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Wednesday said that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and other members of Sindh cabinet while taking notice of the reported misconduct of the police personnel with those violating the ban on pillion riding directed the Sindh Police chief to stop the police officials from misbehaving with the people.

In a statement, the Sindh Minister of Information said that the directives had been issued to the top police officials to give clear instructions to the security personnel on the roads not to offend anyone, especially with women.

He said that security personnel had further been directed that if the women were also travelling by a motorcycle and they give a valid reason, they should be allowed to go.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that no one had been stopped from going to the hospital in the emergency or going to the funeral, adding that but even in emergency situation the health advisory issued on maintaining social distance must had to be followed.

He said that people should also cooperate fully with the government and even if the government, softened the lock down, they should follow the health advisory.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that with the help of the people of the government would succeed in eliminating the virus outbreak completely.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Police Nasir Women Murad Ali Shah From Government Cabinet Top Housing

Recent Stories

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Price Control Magistrates imposed fine to 83 shops ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly Speaker directs authorities to r ..

2 minutes ago

Call to appreciate services of paramedical staff

2 minutes ago

20KG opium seized, accused arrested in Mohmand

6 minutes ago

AJK government effectively tackle coronavirus outb ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.