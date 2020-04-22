Policemen asked to stop misbehaving with people: Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Wednesday said that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and other members of Sindh cabinet while taking notice of the reported misconduct of the police personnel with those violating the ban on pillion riding directed the Sindh Police chief to stop the police officials from misbehaving with the people

In a statement, the Sindh Minister of Information said that the directives had been issued to the top police officials to give clear instructions to the security personnel on the roads not to offend anyone, especially with women.

He said that security personnel had further been directed that if the women were also travelling by a motorcycle and they give a valid reason, they should be allowed to go.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that no one had been stopped from going to the hospital in the emergency or going to the funeral, adding that but even in emergency situation the health advisory issued on maintaining social distance must had to be followed.

He said that people should also cooperate fully with the government and even if the government, softened the lock down, they should follow the health advisory.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that with the help of the people of the government would succeed in eliminating the virus outbreak completely.