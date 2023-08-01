Policemen awarded cash, certificates for Muharram duty

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmed has awarded cash and certificates of appreciation to police personnel for efficiently performing duty to maintain the atmosphere of peace and order during Muharram ul Haram in the district.

According to a police spokesman, the policemen were awarded at the DPO office in order to appreciate them for doing an admirable job during Muharam and boost their morale.

Those awarded include DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan, DSP Rural Chan Shah, DSP Sub Division Jandola Syed Marjan Khan, SHO Police Station Shaheed Mureed Akbar Abdul Ali Khan, SHO Police Station Gul Imam Rahmat Khan, SHO Police Station Gomal Asghar Wazir, SI Nasrullah Khan and PG Mohammad.

They had performed their duties with dedication during mourning processions and Majalis during Muharram and worked day and night to maintain peace and order in line with Muharram security plan.