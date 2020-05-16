Policemen awarded commendation certificates

(@FahadShabbir)

D. I. KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police have narrated stories of courage and sense of duty in every hour of need that no one can give an example of and many of them have given matchless sacrifices for the integrity, solidarity, sovereignty and prosperity of motherland.

These views were expressed by SP Frontier Reserve Police Dera Ismail Khan and Tank Nisar Mohammad Khan Marwat on the occasion of awarding cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the policemen for their outstanding performance.

The SP lauded the duty, courage and bravery of the awardees. He said that the entire nation was proud of the sacrifices and services of the police and urged them to continue performing their duties diligently .