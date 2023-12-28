Open Menu

Policemen Awarded For Repulsing Attack On Checkpost

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Policemen awarded for repulsing attack on checkpost

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Regional Police Officer(RPO) Dera circle Nasir Mahmood City on Thursday gave away cash awards to police personnel who valiantly repulsed a terrorist attack on Abba Shaeed police check post the previous night.

Accompanied by SP city Ishaq Khan, the RPO visited the affected police checkpost and appreciated the bravery of police jawans who successfully foiled an attack on the checkpost and forced the terrorists to retreat.

On this occasion, the RPO examined the checkpost and SHO Dera Town and Incharge Checkpost briefed him about the security situation and measures taken on all sides of the checkpost.

The RPO also met with the police personnel deployed on security duty and inquired about their problems and issued directives to the SP city to resolve these issues immediately.

Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the performance of police, saying they were playing a front line role against terrorism and had rendered supreme sacrifices in this regard.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Nasir Circle Post All

Recent Stories

Leading the Pack: OPPO A78 Sets the Standard for S ..

Leading the Pack: OPPO A78 Sets the Standard for Style and Power – Pre-orders ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

9 hours ago
 'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

18 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

18 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

18 hours ago
Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

18 hours ago
 Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

18 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

19 hours ago
 Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

19 hours ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

19 hours ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan