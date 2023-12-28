Policemen awarded for repulsing attack on checkpost

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Regional Police Officer(RPO) Dera circle Nasir Mahmood City on Thursday gave away cash awards to police personnel who valiantly repulsed a terrorist attack on Abba Shaeed police check post the previous night.

Accompanied by SP city Ishaq Khan, the RPO visited the affected police checkpost and appreciated the bravery of police jawans who successfully foiled an attack on the checkpost and forced the terrorists to retreat.

On this occasion, the RPO examined the checkpost and SHO Dera Town and Incharge Checkpost briefed him about the security situation and measures taken on all sides of the checkpost.

The RPO also met with the police personnel deployed on security duty and inquired about their problems and issued directives to the SP city to resolve these issues immediately.

Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the performance of police, saying they were playing a front line role against terrorism and had rendered supreme sacrifices in this regard.