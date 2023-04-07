Close
Policemen Awarded With Cash, Commendation Certificates

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Policemen awarded with cash, commendation certificates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Friday awarded two million rupees and commendation certificates to 57 policemen of Gujranwala region in the ceremony held at the Central Police Office.

The recipients of the awards included five inspectors, 26 sub-inspectors, six ASIs, three head constables and 26 constables of Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin and Narowal police.

Among those who received the prizes also included three Ghazis who were injured by bullets in the encounter with the robbers, whose bravery and commitment were strongly encouraged by IG Punjab.

The IG Punjab while addressing the officers and personnel who received the awards said that encouraging the officers and personnel with excellent performance was a good tradition of Punjab police.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the employees who performed their duties under the spirit of service were valuable assets of department, all employees should speed up process of eradicating crimes and suppressing criminals with same enthusiasm.

The IG Punjab emphasized that no effort should be spared to provide justice and help the oppressed, especially widows, poor and helpless.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that combing and intelligence-based operations should be continued on a daily basis to eliminate drug and organized crime and the accused should be arrested and punished.

