Policemen deputed to check security duties of their colleagues in Ramazan

To ensure fool proof security arrangements during the holy month of Ramazan, Islamabad police have started checking the duties of the cops deployed at duties at worship places or doing patrolling duties in various areas through their own colleagues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :To ensure fool proof security arrangements during the holy month of Ramazan, Islamabad police have started checking the duties of the cops deployed at duties at worship places or doing patrolling duties in various areas through their own colleagues.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed all SPs, DSPs and SHOs to check cops assigned security duties at worship places, markets or other areas.

He asked to boost morale of the personnel performing well and urge them to adopt decent attitude during interaction with citizens as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

Following these direction, SP (Saddar)) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk on Friday conducted checking in markets of his area and directed policemen about measures to ensure effective security arrangements there.

Later, he also conducted surprise visit of Tarnol police station, checked the record and accused detained in lock up there. He directed to compile all record correctly and be aware about the health conditions or other requirements of persons detained there.

Likewise, SP (City) Muhammad Omer Khan, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal and SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh checked security duties in their respective areas and directed to ensure implementation on government's SOPs.

All the SDPOs and SHO s were also directed to personally supervise the security arrangements during Ramazan and ensure the deployment of police officials or private security guards where it was necessary.