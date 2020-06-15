UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policemen Directed To Follow Precautionary Measures Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 05:54 PM

Policemen directed to follow precautionary measures against COVID-19

District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Ejaz on Monday directed all policemen to strictly follow precautionary measures against COVID-19

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Ejaz on Monday directed all policemen to strictly follow precautionary measures against COVID-19.

In this regard, he directed for installing billboard in all police stations, check posts and offices of the police in the district to educate police personnel about safety and precautionary measures against the contagion.

The DPO said coronavirus had put threat to lives of people, but one could stay safe by religiously following precautionary measures.

He urged police personnel to protective gear while visiting quarantine centres.

Related Topics

Police All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Institute for Banking webinar discusses p ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches New Media Academy

26 minutes ago

Dubai Customs reports 95% increase in business reg ..

41 minutes ago

Corona losses beyond projections: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

46 minutes ago

Value addition, branding must for enhancing agricu ..

1 minute ago

Work on widening and carpeting of Jand Khunda 38km ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.