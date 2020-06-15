Policemen directed to follow precautionary measures against COVID-19

District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Ejaz on Monday directed all policemen to strictly follow precautionary measures against COVID-19

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Ejaz on Monday directed all policemen to strictly follow precautionary measures against COVID-19.

In this regard, he directed for installing billboard in all police stations, check posts and offices of the police in the district to educate police personnel about safety and precautionary measures against the contagion.

The DPO said coronavirus had put threat to lives of people, but one could stay safe by religiously following precautionary measures.

He urged police personnel to protective gear while visiting quarantine centres.