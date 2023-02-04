UrduPoint.com

Policemen Directed To Resolve Peoples' Complaints Without Delay

February 04, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has assigned the task of taking timely measures to all the circle officers of province to resolve complaints of the citizens without delay. He warned the circle officers and said that the officers who deliberately showed irresponsibility in solving the complaints of the citizens would not only be removed from the field posting but also departmental and legal action would be taken against them.

The IGP warned the SDPO, Sadar Muzaffargarh for the delay in registering the FIR and said that he should not only deliver the copy of the FIR immediately to the citizen's home but also recover the stolen goods as soon as possible.

Dr Usman directed that if further delay was shown in this incident, then the circle officer should keep himself ready for departmental action.

The IG Punjab directed that all the circle officers should complete the pending applications in the police stations under their control as soon as possible so that the citizens' trust in the police was strengthened. He said that serious complaints of citizens would be heard by himself and DIG IAB on daily basis at 1787 Complaint Center while DIG IAB would be in constant touch with RPOs and DPOs for follow-up of these complaints until the citizen's problem was solved, he added.

He expressed these views today while visiting the 1787 Complaint Management Center at the Central Police Office after listening to the complaints of the citizens.

The IG Punjab ordered the circle officer of Kahna Lahore to speed up the legal action on the pending applications for redressal of the complaints of the citizens and said that the report on the pending applications should be submitted to the AIG Complaints within a week. Dr Usman also inquired about the police behavior from the citizens and said that those who misbehaved with the citizens do not deserve any leniency and strict action against such police employees should not be avoided, he asserted.

He directed AIG Complaints to further improve the monitoring process for redressal of complaints without delay and take all possible steps to resolve complaints in stipulated time line as per SOPs.

DIG IAB Syed Amin Bukhari, AIG Complaints Shakirullah Shahid and AIG Inspection Shoaib Khurram Janbaz and other officers were also present on this occasion.

