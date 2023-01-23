Policemen directed to serve masses with responsibility

Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Monday said that every officer who joined the police force should fulfill his responsibility of public service with hard work and dedication

He said that policemen should not spare any effort to resolve the problems of the distressed who came to police stations, adding that policemen got the salaries from the taxes paid by the citizens, so selfless service, honor and respect to the citizens was obligatory on all of them.

He expressed these views while addressing the police personnel at Elite Training Center Bedian.

The IG Punjab said that rules would be implemented for the departmental promotion of sub-inspectors so that the eligible officers could get their legitimate right without delay.

He said that it was his responsibility to pave the way for the departmental promotion of the policemen by taking all possible steps.

Aamir Zulfiqar directed his PSO to form a group after meeting with the sub-inspectors to prepare a presentation about their problems and submit it to him soon so that practical steps could be taken in this regard.

On the occasion, the police officers expressed their determination to improve the performance in view of the guidelines given by IG Punjab and use all their energies to serve and protect the citizens.